Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

Helpshift has launched its first free plan for in-app metaverse customer support. The new Feedback+ plan rollout will provide support for mobile in-app and augmented reality experiences.

San Francisco-based Helpshift provides automated in-app customer service and user support for mobile-first brands. And now it is getting ready for a new generation of metaverse apps.

This is phase one of the company’s rollout of Metashift, its patented user support and customer service solution for the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One.

The mobile app economy continues to expand rapidly, with 31% year-over-year revenue growth according to a recent Data.ai report. To keep pace with this rapid growth, and to prepare for the new opportunities of the metaverse, mobile app developers and product teams need to build a strong foundation of user feedback.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Learn More

Feedback+ is a free plan to equip app developers with new capabilities to enhance their user experience by making it easier for users to offer feedback, report bugs, and suggest improvements — all within the app. It also includes a customizable help center with the ability to create unlimited FAQs, helping users navigate the app with ease.

“The future of customer support is in the app, and as the line between the mobile world and the Metaverse blurs, brands need to be able to deliver support seamlessly within the immersive worlds where users gather to engage in new ways,” said Eric Vermillion, CEO of Helpshift, in a statement. “The stairway to that future of support starts with a foundation of feedback. Helpshift has launched the first phase of Metashift, our Feedback+ SDK, to enable app creators to collect and analyze feedback and crash reports, equipping them with the metadata and knowledge needed to iterate on their product and ultimately provide an outstanding experience through their app.”

Helpshift’s Feedback+ Plan offers a combination of tools within one free package. Its software development kit (SDK) includes bug and crash reporting, enables user feedback, and provides a customizable help center all within a seamless, in-app experience. Feedback+ users can organize, filter, and sort the collected feedback from their dashboard so that they can use it to proactively make improvements to their app.

As Metashift continues to roll out, additional already-in-the-works-and-patented features will be released like blockchain verification, native in-VR Support, and the ability to collect feedback within VR experiences. Those that integrate the SDK today will be ahead of the curve and tapped into the future of support, the company said.

Helpshift is launching Feedback+.

“Our new Feedback+ SDK is focused on helping app creators drive growth through an incredible product experience and continue to capitalize on the emerging opportunities of the metaverse,” Vermillion said. “When the in-VR feedback features become available, Feedback+ users will already be steps ahead of their competition in the metaverse. We’ve said for a long time that we’re on a mission to rid the world of bad customer service … well, now that mission includes the Metaverse too.”

Feedback+ helps app creators improve their user experience by collecting real-time feedback and iterating based on that feedback. This leads to an improved customer experience, which reduces churn and increases app evangelism. Better feedback also helps ensure that apps are accessible to all users, regardless of different abilities. For example, Feedback+ helps users quickly communicate with app developers about issues they might experience within the app if they are colorblind, have low vision, or are deaf.

Feedback+ offers a few key benefits to app developers such as collecting real-time feedback, receiving improvement suggestions, bug and crash reporting, and unlimited frequently asked questions in an in-app FAQ center.