Pixelynx, a new music metaverse gaming platform created by musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin, revealed the name of its first mobile game: Elynxir.

Elynxir was unveiled today at the Niantic Lightship Summit in San Francisco by Pixelynx CEO Inder Phull. Niantic also

announced an investment in Pixelynx at the conference.

“Elynxir introduces an entirely new level of creative immersion and gameplay in the music metaverse. It’s a world built on the premise that artists and fans want fun and exciting new ways to interact and drive culture together,” said Phull, in a statement. “We knew that collaborating with Joe [Perez] and his team at WØRKS, with all of their experience creating iconic album art and merch for artists and campaigns for fashion brands, was key to helping us bring our vision to life and to music fans everywhere.”

WØRKS is an award-winning New York City-based multidisciplinary design studio where Joe Perez is a partner and creative director. WØRKS has collaborated with Kanye West, Beyoncé, Nike, Jordan, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Fear of God and many more.

“As an artist, I was excited to work on Elynixir because it’s a platform that brings value to freedom of expression for music artists and digital creators as well as the fans and collectors,” said Perez, WØRKS creative director, in a statement. “It felt as if the WØRKS team and I were exploring uncharted territory and establishing visual language for a new world where self expression, community, education, and discovery are held in the highest regard.”

Niantic Lightship Summit attendees were also invited to play a demo version of Elynxir, which uses Niantic’s patented AR Lightship technology, for a music-focused experience similar to Niantic’s smash hit Pokemon Go! mobile game. In Beta now, Elynxir will be available to the public in August.

Music fans can follow the Pixelynx Discord to sign up for the beta.