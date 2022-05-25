As the Great Resignation, or Great Reshuffling, continues to make headlines, HR’s attention has been on job seekers, job hoppers and job offers. Finding and retaining talent has been at the forefront, but those are short-term priorities, and current approaches have failed to account for future needs of the post-pandemic workforce.

As a result, there has been an accelerated adoption of technology solutions, especially in AI, to help HR teams overcome the ongoing talent shortage and record-high turnover. Armed with valuable data and insights, HR leaders can use AI to augment their processes and architect a future of work that is intelligent by design.

New research from Eightfold AI shows that change agents in HR are embracing the power of AI to make more informed talent decisions at scale. In fact, 92% are planning on increasing their use of AI in at least one area of HR, including areas such as talent acquisition and management processes, onboarding new employees, and payroll processing.

A high majority of HR leaders are already starting to use AI in their departments, most notably for recruitment, hiring and onboarding processes.

In addition to helping with talent acquisition and management processes, a notable 95% of HR leaders are using AI for DEI efforts. However, none of the responses broke 50% — revealing a big runway for improvement. The largest missed opportunity was using AI for masked/blind resume reviews, which only 26% of respondents implemented.

The data also suggests employees’ priorities have shifted: they value transparency, flexibility, and, above all, growth opportunities. It’s time to democratize advancement opportunities for everyone. Employees have high expectations when it comes to securing their futures and are often eager to learn more and take on new challenges. Yet more than half of HR leaders don’t extend career advancement opportunities to every employee. This is a missed opportunity to tap internal talent, promote from within, and increase retention.

In this post-pandemic era, it’s nearly impossible for any HR person to meet every expectation at once. AI helps — not hinders — the hiring process by augmenting the human experience. Implementing AI in HR can provide a holistic view of the workforce, and aid HR teams in every stage of the talent lifecycle, giving them the greatest potential for transformation.

Read the full report by Eightfold.