Sad Cat Studios announced that it’s delaying its upcoming title, Replaced. According to the studio, several members of the team live in regions around the Belarus-based Sad Cat, and they have been negatively affected by the war in Ukraine.

Replaced is a retro sci-fi platformer, set in an alternate, dystopian 1980s, in which the player controls an AI trapped in a human body. It’s set to launch on Xbox Game Pass, as well as Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Sad Cat’s explanation tweet reads: “The priority for Sad Cat was for the safety of the team and their families. As a result, part of the team has now relocated and work has only recently restarted on Replaced.” It adds that the team is delaying the game to 2023 to ensure the best possible release, “but are prioritizing goth the physical and mental health of the developers by not forcing the original deadlines that have been unexpectedly impacted.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Ukraine and Belarus both have large communities of game developers who have been affected by the ongoing war.