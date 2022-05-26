Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

Prime Gaming revealed its June lineup, and we’re getting another Monkey Island title alongside other titles. More specifically, Prime subscribers are getting six free titles and five new games on Luna’s Prime channel. Amazon’s making all games available on June 1.

Far Cry 4 is both one of the free games for subscribers and on Luna’s channel. The other games available on Amazon’s cloud service in June are Moving Out, Lumines Remastered, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition, and BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut.

Like last month, we’re getting a Monkey Island title in this month’s free games slate; in this case, Escape from Monkey Island. If you’re interested in getting and/or playing the other games in the series before the new Monkey Island title comes out, then Prime Gaming is certainly obliging you.

The other free games are Astrologaster, a comedy adventure game; Across the Grooves, a visual novel; Calico, a cat cafe renovation sim; and WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship, a racing game.