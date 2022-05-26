Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

Sniper Elite 5, the latest in the Sniper Elite series, has launched on most of the major platforms … except Epic. As of this writing, the game is not available on the Epic Games Store. According to a FAQ on Rebellion’s website, customers who pre-ordered on EGS have received a refund.

One theory we’ve heard is that the game won’t be available until after the end of the Epic Games mega sale. The sale, which runs from May 19 to June 16, offers 25% off on games over $15. It is not clear if that would apply to release day game purchases, but that’s one good reason.

Lending to the confusion, Sniper Elite 5 still has a page on EGS. The status for the game is “coming soon,” which makes me believe this is just a temporary setback. On Windows, Sniper Elite 5 is currently available on Steam and PC Game Pass. So, for those of you who want to play on PC those are your options. It is also available on console for PS4, PS5, XBox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

The sniper series follows Karl Fairburne on his Nazi-killing adventures throughout the world. This time you find yourself in France fighting the Nazi war machine around D-Day.

We have reached out to Rebellion for comment but, as of this time, we have not heard back. We will update with any responses we receive.