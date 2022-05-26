Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

Altered State Machine (ASM) is partnering with Muhammad Ali Enterprises and Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for the release of Muhammad Ali – The Next Legends. This one’s gonna take a bit of explaining, folks.

ASM is the leader in Web3 artificial intelligence. Owners of NFTs can use ASM technology to create, train and grow AI agents. Each of these agents is unique and built on sets of randomized values. Those values translate into stats in video games. Any single agent can be trained using a machine learning model trainer. The trainers are specific to any Metaverse built to use the ASM platform.

The idea is that an NFT owner can train up an agent with amazing stats to play the game. When it’s time to move on from that specific game they can sell them on the open market.

So, the actual game. Muhammad Ali – The Next Legends is something of an idle game. Think about pitting AIs against each other in the latest WWE game, or something like Salty Bet and you’ve got an idea of the mechanics.

Where players get involved is in the training aspect. They’ll collect unique NFT boxers, powered by ASM tech, train them and set them up in competitions. Players will have to determine what stats their boxer needs to work on to take home victories, between agility, endurance, stance, sparring, jabs, hooks and uppercuts.

“We are incredibly excited and honored to welcome world-renowned icon Muhammad Ali into web3,” said ASM boss David McDonald. “ABG’s portfolio of world-leading brands make them the ideal partner to introduce NFT-curious consumers to the metaverse. Our Non-Fungible Intelligence powers and revolutionizes web3 gaming by allowing NFT owners to train their characters, producing limitless possibilities and interoperable use cases in the metaverse.”

The endgame will be players training up a boxer so good it wins enough to become The Next Legend. The original legend, of course, was Ali himself. He was the greatest. He said that before he knew he was, after all.