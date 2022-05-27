Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

Just a quick personal note: For those of you who don’t know, I’m a Texan. Something unspeakably awful happened in my home state this week, and it’s affected a lot of us deeply. I won’t say anything more about it, because it’s not my story and this isn’t the correct place. But my heart goes out to the people in Uvalde, especially the families of the dead.

Just before I sat down to write this article, Disney dropped the trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to the action-adventure title Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s not much to look at, but that’s not going to stop the little portion of my brain I’ve set aside for Star Wars from speculating. At least we know that BD-1, Star Wars’ cutest new droid (I’m very sorry, BB-8) is returning alongside Cal, and that’s worth the price of admission at least.

In other news, the QA team at Raven Software have won their vote to unionize. Activision Blizzard now has to negotiate with the Game Workers Alliance. I’m curious to see how this interaction shakes out: We’ve not seen anything like it before. We also got a September launch date for Daedalic’s Gollum game, so at least that’s something. I also got a peek at The Quarry, Supermassive’s new teen slasher flick game. It looks like Supermassive is finally leaning fully into its schlock film roots — and that’s a good thing!

Gamewise, I’ve been doing something a bit different. Nintendo took the first step this week in cutting off the eShops for the Wii U and the 3DS. While you can still use eShop cards, you can no longer load funds into the shops from a credit card. I still own both consoles, and decided to play some Wii U and 3DS games. I’m not going to go so far as to say that the Wii U is underrated or anything like that. But I do notice that it is the only place to access a lot of games I can’t play on the Switch or anywhere else. I played some Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon, for example. Just give me more classic Fire Emblem on the Switch, Nintendo. That’s all I need.

What to play this week

What’s new:

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Sniper Elite 5

Roller Champions

Pac-Man Museum+

Kao the Kangeroo

Floppy Knights

New on subscription services:

Cricket 22 (Xbox Game Pass)

Congo’s Caper (Nintendo Switch Online)

Rival Turf! (Nintendo Switch Online)

Pinball (Nintendo Switch Online)

Crossfire: Legion (GeForce Now)

My Time at Sandrock (GeForce Now)

Soda Crisis (GeForce Now)

Out There: Oceans of Time (GeForce Now)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (GeForce Now)

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter (GeForce Now)

The King of Fighters XV (GeForce Now)

The Planet Crafter (GeForce Now)

The Political Machine 2020 (GeForce Now)