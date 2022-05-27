Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

We’re getting a PlayStation reveal event for the summer, and it’s coming even sooner than some of the other summer events. Sony announced it’s holding a State of Play show on June 2.

According to a PlayStation blog post, the show will be about 30 minutes long. It’ll feature “exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2.” Sony revealed at its investor briefing this week that it planned to have at least 20 games for the PSVR2 available at launch.

“Third-party” implies we may not see some of the games from PlayStation’s first-party studios, such as God of War: Ragnarok. It seems more likely we’ll get games such as Hogwarts: Legacy, which received its own State of Play. We might even hope for some Final Fantasy news.

With no E3 this year, the summer gaming events are scattered over the next few weeks. The timing of the State of Play puts it between the Star Wars Celebration — May 26 to May 29 — and the Summer Game Fest, which has its opening event on June 9.