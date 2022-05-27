Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

Respawn Entertainment brought something to help with the Star Wars Celebration festivities in Anaheim this weekend. The game studio finally confirmed details of the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The new game is officially called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. And it continues following the adventures of Cal Kestis and his crew five years after the events of Fallen Order.

EA wants to get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor out by the end of its fiscal year in March 2023. The game is exclusive to PC and new-gen consoles. Do not expect to get a version for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order originally debuted in 2019. It was one of the best games of the year due to its solid Souls-like combat and progression. It also continued a legacy of excellent Star Wars gaming adaptations with strong stories. The game follows Cal Kestis’s efforts to reform the Jedi Order following the Order 66 event from Revenge of the Sith.

Now, in a sequel, fans will get to see how Cal and his team continue to survive in a galaxy where the Empire rules with authoritarian malice.