Bright Gambit is an indie support initiative founded by a collective of games industry veterans. Its goal is to create more opportunities for growth, where there’s the most need. And today it is announcing five games.

The fund aims to assist a broad diversity of studios across the globe. The ideal candidates are studios that may not be traditionally funded due to social or economic constraints, lack of opportunities in the region, or not having a business-side support structure.

The project funding initiative isn’t based around nabbing publishing rights, or securing equity. Developers who receive funding keep full creative control and revenue.

“Because of financial constraints, many studios are forced to give up a large percentage of their dream company in exchange for relatively small investments, before even having the chance to work on their first game,” said a Bright Gambit spokesperson. “Bright Gambit aims to bridge this funding gap by helping teams gather relevant experience and build a portfolio, which will give them a fairer negotiation position if they wish to seek equity capital later on, for example.”

Bright Gambit is, at the most basic, an ecosystem of developers and veterans supporting each other’s projects, while offering access to industry knowledge, experience and connections.

The first five games

The fund soft launched back in January. It’s only been four months, but the fund is ready to announce the first five games to benefit.

Ogre Pixel’s Lonesome Village: A life sim/ adventure game filled with puzzles.

helpnode’s Sanya: A 2D narrative focused adventure game

Pharos Interactive’s Kredolis: A first-person puzzle adventure game

SektaHouse’s Grunnd: A surrealist adventure game inspired by David Lynch

Woodhill Interactive’s Orten Was the Case: A detective/ puzzle adventure game inspired by Groundhog Day

These five games are, each of them, pretty great examples of indie games. One of the five is a solo developer project, and the rest are all small team games.

Sometimes a single developer or a small dev team doesn’t have a business person. Every now and then making a game comes second to working a normal job. Occasionally a game just needs that little boost of funding to get out of the gate. Thanks to Bright Gambit, these five games are through those barriers.