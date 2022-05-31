Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

Sky Mavis has unveiled the first projects accepted in its Builders Program, an initiative that introduces user-generated content (UGC) in the Axie Infinity ecosystem.

The Builders Program rewards community developers who help grow the blockchain-based Axie Infinity ecosystem and strengthen the Axie Infinity community’s ability to create gaming experiences and tools on top of Axie.

The Builder’s Program serves as a laboratory for community-created games and experiences. As the list of Axie-related games expands, Axie NFTs will turn into tickets that can be used as universal sign-in to an expanding world of experiences.

Sky Mavis said community co-creation is a guiding north star of the Axie Infinity ecosystem and will be a fundamental driver of scaled-value generation over time.

One of the UGC titles is Across Lunacia, a platforming adventure you can embark upon with your Axie. Another is Mech Infinity, a battle royale game where Axies control Mechs in battles using their unique abilities.

The Axie Builders Program enables UGC in the Axie universe.

These games are completely separate from the work Sky Mavis is doing with major games studios developing on the Ronin blockchain, which enables faster transactions, lower costs and more energy efficiency. (The Ronin Network was hacked and thieves stole $624 million in cryptocurrency and U.S. dollars recently).

With the Builder’s program, players will get to monetize their creations. The builders get to keep a significant portion of their revenue, with the rest going back directly to players or the community treasury.

Of the 2,000 applications submitted, twelve projects have been accepted into the Builders Program. The projects chosen to be part of the program receive the following:

A minimum $10,000 grant in AXS to go towards their project.

Guidance from Sky Mavis engineering, game design, and product teams.

Permission to monetize their game using the Axie Infinity intellectual property with no limit, with a revenue share model aimed at rewarding the builder while supporting in-game rewards for players.

Exclusive access to tech integrations such as Ronin Single-Sign-On and Ronin Wallet Transactions.

Promotion of their project by Sky Mavis to the community.

An Axie game created by a player: Mech Infinity.

One important and unique component of community development in the Axie Infinity ecosystem though, is that even if community developers are not accepted into the official Builders Program, they are allowed to build and monetize Axie experiences as long as they abide by the guidelines outlined.

“Community co-creation is a guiding north star of the Axie Infinity ecosystem and will be a fundamental driver of scaled-value generation over time,” said Philip La, game product lead at Axie Infinity, in a statement. “The Builders Program is the first step in a new world where the community can make significant and meaningful contributions directly toward games and projects they love and is one of many initiatives that will allow players to gain more enjoyment from the Axies they own. We can’t wait to see these projects come to life and look forward to seeing what the community will create next.”

The Builders Program is separate from other initiatives, including enabling major game studios to develop original content games on the Ronin blockchain. In the future, Sky Mavis will announce partnerships with some of the most exciting game makers in the world, ranging from indie to triple-A studios, the company said.