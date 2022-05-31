Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

Xbox has revealed which games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for the first half of June. It’s mostly a collection of slightly older titles, with a single day one launch for next week. We are, however, getting a couple of Ubisoft games to the service.

There are only two titles launching on Game Pass this week. One is For Honor: Marching Fire Edition, which debuts on June 1. The other is the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, which launches on June 2. The latter includes Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, the second trilogy in the series.

Several more games are coming next week, including Assassin’s Creed Origins. It launches on June 7, alongside Chorus, Disc Room, and Spacelines from the Far Out (the day one launch). Xbox notes it’s also making Ubisoft games easier to find on the PC app.

Our ritual Game Pass sacrifice for the first half of June is frankly a bit painful. We’re losing Darkest Dungeon, Greedfall, and Worms Rumble, as well as Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance and Limbo. All five jump from Game Pass on June 15.

Edit at 1 p.m. PST: In addition to the Game Pass titles mentioned above, Xbox also revealed June’s Games with Gold. The two games that will be available in the first half of the month are Aven Colony, a city-building sim, and Super Meat Boy. Both of these games are available for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers as well as those with Xbox Live Gold.