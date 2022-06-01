Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

If you’ve ever followed the NFL, you’ve heard of John Madden. Madden was a player, coach, commentator, and the face of Electronic Arts‘ NFL game series. More than that, John Madden was larger than life. His coaching style and commentary were instrumental in the development of the NFL, making it into what we see today. Sadly, on December 28, 2021, Coach Madden passed away at the age of 85.

Today, June 1, is Madden Day, named for the day the series launched back in 1988. Seems like the perfect time for some Madden news! In his first cover appearance in over 20 years, Coach Madden once again takes center stage. Three new cover images show Madden as he was at different points of his career. The first two feature him as a coach and broadcaster. For the third cover, Philly based artist Chuck Styles has created a work featuring the coach as a gaming icon. This cover will appear on the digital-only Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition.

In another treat for fans, EA announced the first interactive experience for the Madden NFL 23 summer release. It features two versions of Coach Madden, coaching two “All Madden” teams, facing off in the 1970s Oakland Raider’s stadium. As an added bonus, the game will include remastered clips of Madden, a callback from his broadcasting days.

Finally, in a ceremony today, Electronic Arts honored the coach with the dedication of John Madden Field at EA HQ. EA employees and members of the Madden family were present for the opening. The newly renovated field serves as a reminder of the passion Madden had for the game.

For more information on the covers, John Madden Field, and more, check out this blog over at EA.