Finnish hardware maker Loupedeck is adding a new device to its currently available selection. The Loupedeck Live S is the next iteration on the original Loupedeck Live. It’s designed specifically to be an affordable tool for streamers and gamers who want a simple way to control their streams.

The Loupedeck Live S is practically a combination device. It features analogue buttons, touch-sensitive buttons and tactile dials. The Live S offers easy control over livestream settings as well as the live chat. It also controls external settings like lighting and audio settings.

“Loupedeck’s goal has always been to streamline creative processes for our users, and with our continuously growing user base of live streamers and gamers, we wanted to provide a solution specialized to them,” Loupedeck boss Mikko Kesti told GamesBeat. “By taking inspiration from the Loupedeck Live, we were able to craft an affordable, intuitive, and efficient tool with everything streamers need so they never have to sacrifice creativity for optimization.”

The Live S sports a five by three touch panel of buttons. The panel has up to fourteen nested pages, and swapping between pages is as easy as a simple swipe. The dials allow for fine tune adjustments, and each can be pressed in to make instant changes.

It’s also great for other creative outlets

The Live S comes equipped with the same software package as other devices, like the Loupedeck Live. It features native software integrations with popular streaming tools, like Twitch, OBS, StreamLabs and VoiceMod. It’s also got optional plugins for creative programs like Adobe Lightroom and Final Cut Pro.

Those extras are kind of important. A lot of people think streaming is just plugging in a webcam and playing a game live. There’s a lot of extra work involved to really achieve success as a streamer, though. Clip videos, highlight reels, intro and outro videos are pretty important. Background art, schedules and transition animations are key, too.

The Loupedeck Live S has that covered. It won’t teach you how to use the actual programs, but it can handle a huge amount of shortcuts needed to cut down on time spent.

Best of all, the Live S has access to the Loupedeck Marketplace. Users can download and share custom profiles and plugins in there, which means odds are someone’s already got a set-up that will work for you. Currently it has more than 70 downloadable items, and the content library is constantly growing.

The Live S is launching through an IndieGogo campaign which is live on June 1.