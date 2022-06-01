Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

PlayStation announced which games it’ll offer PS Plus subscribers in June. The headliner is, of course, God of War, but we also have Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Subscribers can download all three starting June 7.

God of War remains one of PlayStation’s most critically acclaimed titles, and offering it on PS Plus is a good way to get everyone up to speed before the sequel, Ragnarok, launches. We’ve got two fighting games in the roster as well, with Shinobi Strikers and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

This is a big month for PlayStation Plus outside of its usual games, as its Spartacus update finally rolls out to most of the world this month (assuming no delays, of course). Subscribers can expect their plans to roll over into one of the three new tiers of the service — Essential being the default, and the closest to the subscription as it is now. Those who opt into the highest tiers will have access to older games via cloud streaming.

The free games, however, will remain available to subscribers of all tiers. May’s titles — FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and Curse of the Dead Gods — will be available through June 6.