The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo announced today that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch on November 18 for Switch.

This ninth generation of Pokémon games will include new features like four-player co-op. It also adds new Pokémon and characters — including the handsome pair of professors, Sada and Turo. You can see all of this in the new trailer above.

These games are also promising a less linear experience than previous Pokémon titles, touting “a world you’re free to explore at your leisure — not in an order dictated by the story.”

Pokémon games are always massive sellers. Positioning Scarlet and Violet during the holiday season should help give the Switch a boost at the end of the year.