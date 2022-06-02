Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Capcom today revealed a new trailer for the latest entry in the famous fighting series, Street Fighter 6. It’s set to launch sometime in 2023. It also revealed its improved the logo for the game.

The State of Play revealed the game is coming to both PS5 and PS4, though it likely won’t be exclusive to those consoles. The trailer revealed the return of some of the roster, including Luke, Chun-Li, and Ryu, as well as some of their moves.

It also showed off what appears to be an explorable world, though the trailer was careful not to show who it was doing the exploring — it doesn’t appear to be Luke. The trailer also dropped words like “fighting ground” and “battle hub,” but it’s not clear if we were shown any of that in the trailer itself.

In addition to the gameplay, it also showed off a new logo for the game, which is a vast improvement on the stock photo original. Capcom also dropped a trailer revealing the game’s new real-time commentary track, which is intended to simulate the experience of competing in a live event.