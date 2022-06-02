Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Electronic Arts and BioWare have given us a little news on the next Dragon Age, revealing that it is now officially subtitled Dreadwolf.

Dread Wolf is also a moniker for the Dragon Age character Solas, who will play a big part in this entry. You can see the announcement in the tweet below.

May the Dread Wolf take you.



Your newest adventure begins in Dragon Age: #Dreadwolf. pic.twitter.com/riYYZXS7O1 — Dragon Age (@dragonage) June 2, 2022

A BioWare blog post specifies that while Dreadwolf won’t release this year, we will hear more about the game before the end of 2022.

This will be the fourth entry in fantasy RPG franchise that started back in 2014. The last entry, Dragon Age: Inquisition, came out back in 2014.

BioWare is looking to make a comeback after a couple of disappointments: Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem. Fans of the company are hoping that Dreadwolf will mark a return to form for the studio, which has created some of the notable RPGs of all time in its history. BioWare is also working on a new Mass Effect.