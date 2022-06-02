Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

Yesterday was Madden Day. Electronic Arts revealed the covers of Madden NFL 23 to celebrate the life of legendary coach John Madden. To continue the celebration, today, EA Sports is releasing new details about the upcoming game.

A focus on controls

A mid-air hit in Madden NFL 23

A new major feature going into this year’s Madden is Fieldsense. This new feature is more of a combination of changes to mechanics than a single advancement. Kicking off the changes is a new way to branch the animation trees for the character. What that means for the player is quicker cuts and turns. Now, with updated animation branching, the player has more movement options that feel like real world interactions. This could mean a lot for the ground game. The control changes enable course correction for missed tackles or new ways of finding holes for running backs.

Madden NFL 23 has a revamped passing game

Another control change, though optional, is a revamp of the passing game. The new game has made it easier to lead receivers and mess with defensive cover. Once the receiver is in a good place, you can place your passes right where you want them to go.

This year also focuses on the battle between two opposed positions: wide receiver and defensive back. Wide receivers and defensive backs play their own game within the greater game of football. Knowing when to cut or when to cover can make the difference between winning and losing. New release moves for receivers and counter press moves for backs bring another level of authenticity and control.

New Fieldsense controls enable a number of new jukes

These few examples are in the highlight, but Fieldsense has touched a large number Madden systems with updates and changes. One of the main focuses for this year’s update is on parts of the game that fans felt were lacking. Player feedback points to a much better experience in pass coverage, pass rush, and containing mobile QBs.

Franchise player

Franchise mode is a big draw to NFL fans. It can be a lot of fun to put yourself in charge of your favorite team. The new Madden franchise mode for NFL 23 is an expanded and refined experience. New systems and updated systems include staff management, weekly game-planning, and scouting. New free agent tools along with improved trade logic make the game feel more realistic in its approach to personnel.

EA Sports also devoted resources to making the game and stadiums reach a higher level of authenticity. Including visually accurate game broadcasts and single strands of hair, the engine has seen a lot of improvement.

Get into the game

A ball carrier gets dragged down in a gang tackle

Football games have long had large, unwieldy playbooks. Madden NFL 23 plans to change that. Coaches have tons of plays designed over a lifetime of study. However, coaches don’t take every play they’ve ever seen into the game — they design a game specific playbook. The new, in-game playbooks mirror those that the coaches use in the actual game.

So, for Madden fans, a lot of things have changed — but seemingly for the better. With greater control, more options for franchises, and improved presentation, the new Madden is looking pretty good. The toughest thing for Madden fans this summer is going to be the wait. In the meantime, folks can check out the new trailer here or pre-order the game over here.