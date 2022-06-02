Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Square Enix gave us a new look at Final Fantasy XVI during today’s Sony of State of Play. It is releasing sometime during summer 2023.

Final Fantasy XVI will be a PlayStation 5 timed exclusive. While many entries in the franchise feature more of a sci-fi flavor, this action-RPG has a more medieval fantasy aesthetic.

The new trailer showed off the real-time action-oriented gameplay and gave us some new story details. This included a focus on Eikons, massive monsters and deities from the Final Fantasy series like Odin, Ifrit, Bahamut, and Shiva.

Final Fantasy XIV leader Naoki Yoshida is producing FFXVI. Hiroshi Takai, previously director of The Last Remnant, is the game’s director.