Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

Game Jolt and LootLocker announced the 2022 Together Jam, which will take place from June 17 through July 3. G4, Comcast NBCUniversal Lift Labs, and Universal Games and Digital Platforms are supporting the event through media, forums, and prizes.

“The indie development community is a vibrant and vital part of the games landscape, and Together Jam provides game developers from around the world with the opportunity to showcase their talents while having fun with some of NBCUniversal’s beloved characters and stories,” said Universal Games and Digital Platforms’s Bill Kispert, in a statement to GamesBeat. “Together with the passionate teams at Game Jolt, LootLocker, LIFT Labs, and G4, we look forward to interacting with developers of all sizes and makeups and seeing their creativity come to life.”

NBCUniversal is giving the game jam the unique opportunity to build games leveraging classic properties from the NBCUniversal portfolio. Some of the properties up for grabs are Knight Rider, Xena: Warrior Princess, Airwolf, Tremors, and Felix the Cat.

Teaming up with NBCUniversal is a pretty cool situation. While Airwolf and Tremors are both rad, we can’t forget that Felix has a magic bag of tricks. The possibilities presented by that bag alone could make for an awesome game at the end of the jam.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Learn More

For those of you way too young, Felix is a cat. Everybody loves cats.

Where and how to participate

The Game Jolt community will be the central hub of the Together Jam. It will be the main forum hosting NBCUniversal’s creative assets, and act as the place to draw inspiration, find teams to work with and submit games.

LootLocker (an alum of Comcast NBCUniversal Lift Lab’s accelerator program) will provide its technology for the first time in a game jam. It’s a cross-platform backend system which offers a huge variety of common game features. The tech will let the game jammers focus more on the creative aspect over the technical aspect of game making.

That tech aside, the rules are pretty open to possibilities. The biggest hard and firm rule for this particular game jam is that any created must also be playable on the Windows operating system. That doesn’t mean it needs to strictly be a Windows game — it just needs to also run on a PC running Windows.

“As the social app for gamers, we’re all about creating opportunities for our creators. Together Jam on Game Jolt is a one-of-a-kind experience where indie game developers and studios will have the opportunity to create games based around our favorite shows and movies,” said Game Jolt boss Yaprak DeCarmine. “We’ve curated a prize pool of not only cash but also teamed up with NBCUniversal and G4 to bring visibility to our creators. This is the one game jam you won’t want to miss this year!”

If you don’t want to join, but still want to watch

G4 is providing exclusive coverage of the Together Jam and will be offering behind-the-scenes content and interviews with developers. The G4 network will cap the whole thing off with a reveal of the winners. The big reveal will happen during a special episode of Xplay. Members of the G4 network will be acting as a panel of judges for the submissions received.

July 3 is the final day for submitting a game. The winning submissions will be announced on July 26, on G4. The top three winners will split a prize pool of $50,000, trophies, and loot. Extra prizes are on offer to winners of specific categories, like Most Inclusive Game.