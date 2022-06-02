Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

GeForce Now, Nvidia’s cloud gaming solution, revealed it’s adding several more games for June, including seven games this week.

GeForce Now isn’t as convenient or wallet-friendly as its fellows in the streaming space — you have to pay for the games separately in Steam or the Epic Games Store, for example. But it also offers the ability to play those titles on a broad range of devices. But we have a large number of games jumping aboard the service this month.

It’s a fairly diverse selection of games, including Silt, Builder Simulator, KeyWe, Chivalry 2, and Pro Cycling Manager 2022. The seven games coming this week are Leap, Souldiers, Twilight Wars: Declassified, Abriss: Build to Destroy, Anno: Mutationem, Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut, and Star Conflict.

GeForce Now doesn’t usually do a ritual monthly sacrifice of games like Xbox Game Pass, but we are losing one game from the service soon: Nvidia revealed that God of War won’t be available after July 1. However, it adds that, “it will remain available for those who have played the game at least once” on GeForce Now.