Activision Blizzzard’s Infinity Ward studio just dropped a teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

There isn’t much there as a squad of soldiers is riding in an armored personnel carrier. We hear a little chatter and get our first view of the soldiers in the game. We hear the sound of dings on the armored vehicle as bullets harmlessly bounce off the exterior and soldiers ready their weapons. Then the doors open and the squad rushes out into combat.

The trailer says, “The ultimate weapon is team” and then says more is coming on June 8. So much for our first look at Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to the 2019 title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It’s the next installment in a series that has generated around $27 billion over the years.

I’m interested in seeing this one as Modern Warfare is probably the most powerful subfranchise owned by Activision Blizzard, which is being acquired by Microsoft for $68.5 billion.