Capcom revealed the first footage of the long-rumored Resident Evil 4 at the June State of Play. It’s launching the game on March 23, 2023.

The trailer showed off a few of the familiar elements from the original, including Leon’s iconic outfit, Ashley Graham, and the castle enemies. The first noticeable difference is that it appears Ada has ditched her slinky cheongsam for something more practical. It also confirmed the game is coming for PS5, though this doesn’t necessarily rule out that it’s coming to other consoles.

In a follow-up blog post, Capcom promotion producer Edvin Edsö said the game’s story is being remixed to keep it fresh for long-time fans, saying, “We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it. This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard.”

Capcom added during the State of Play added that it’s developing RE4 Remake content for PS VR2, though it didn’t elaborate. It also revealed that it’s developing Resident Evil Village for PS VR2. In a separate blog post, the company said it is developing the entire campaign for VR, though the only location shown in the trailer is Castle Dimitrescu.