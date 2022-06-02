Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Sony unveiled a number of PlayStation VR 2 titles coming soon at its State of Play event today. They include The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Chapter 2: Retribution, a new installment for Skydance’s popular virtual reality title.

Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment showed a new trailer for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Chapter 2: Retribution and confirmed the game’s upcoming release on PSVR and PSVR 2.

The development team at Skydance Interactive wants to deliver better immersion through enhanced visuals and haptic feedback support.

The trailer offers viewers a glimpse of the gruesome, walker-infested streets of New Orleans they left behind in the first chapter, as new parties vying for power have risen up to help or hunt them. You can view the latest trailer here. The original title came out in May 2020 and it highlighted its physics-based combat, an original storyline, and engaging survival crafting system. It was the top downloaded PSVR game upon its release.

Chapter 2: Retribution serves as a continuation of the original title’s story, and players continuing their journey on PSVR will feel the full ripple effect of their actions as they once again take on the role of the Tourist.

Sony also said that there is some unspecified PSVR 2 content in the works for Resident Evil 4, which is getting a remake that will arrive in March 2023.

Resident Evil Village is also coming for the PSVR 2. No Man’s Sky is coming to PSVR 2 as a free upgrade.

And Sony’s Guerrilla Games showed off gameplay for Horizon: Call of the Mountain for PSVR 2. Sony did not say when the PSVR 2 is coming and it didn’t offer dates for any of the games.