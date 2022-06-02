Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Stray, a game where you play as a kitty cat, is coming soon. Sony announced the cat adventure is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on July 19. It is also launching directly into PlayStation Plus. Subscribers will get access to it at no additional cost.

In Stray, players really do take control of a feline hero. As this cat, you must deliver parcels throughout a busy metropolis. Sony showed off more gameplay which included speaking (meowing?) with various vendors and denizens.