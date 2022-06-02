Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Krafton and Striking Distance Studios today revealed a release date for its upcoming sci-fi horror game, The Callisto Protocol. The game is launching on December 2, 2022.

In addition to the launch date, we also got a new look at the gameplay. It looks very Dead Space/System Shock, with the protagonist, Jacob Lee, battling disgusting, misshapen monsters. According to a PlayStation blog post, Jacob is an inmate at Black Iron Prison on the moon of Callisto. The monsters are his fellow inmates and prison staff transformed by something called the Biophage.

Glen Schofield, CEO of Striking Distance, revealed in the blog post that combat system “forces players to get up close and personal with our horrifying creatures,” and that they “seamlessly blend melee combat and gunplay with a unique gravity weapon called the GRP.”

The Callisto Protocol launches on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PC.