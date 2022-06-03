Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.
Garena, the creator of mobile game Free Fire, announced it’s adding an updated version of the game’s Bomb Squad mode which places emphasis on team strategy. It’s also adding a new map next week.
The new Bomb Squad gameplay is 5v5, and one team defends the bomb while the other attempts to defuse it. Free Fire is also getting a new map for Bomb Squad, called El Pastelo. The new map got a special focus trailer on YouTube and rolls out on June 10.
In addition to the above, Free Fire players get a special event that runs from June 10 to June 16. The event will feature extra rewards, including one for players who log in on June 11.
A recent Data.ai report revealed that Free Fire continues its streak as most-downloaded mobile game. Bomb Squad is currently available for players on both iOS and Android.
