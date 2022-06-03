Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

The PlayStation 5 how now met the 20 million sales milestone, according to a new report. It also plans to escalate production so that it’ll meet the next milestones even faster.

The report comes from GamesIndustry.biz and quotes Veronica Rogers, head of global sales and business operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment. Rogers says that the console has surpassed the mark, selling more than 20 million units at the time of writing.

Given how hard they have been to get hold of, I was shocked to hear the company had made so many PS5s. According to industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, the supply chain issues that have made the console so hard to come by are the reason it’s behind the PS4 in a comparative timeline.

According to Rogers, the company is working to sort out the issues in order to produce more consoles: “To those fans who have yet to get their hands on a console, please know that we are planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year and we are working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one.”