Animoca Brands said it holds portfolio investments worth $1.5 billion in crypto and blockchain gaming across 340 companies.

The blockchain gaming company has made some of the biggest bets on the new generation of blockchain games which use tech such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to authenticate unique digital items.



Traded on the Australian stock exchange, the company reported bookings and other income of $148 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31 and $573 million for the four months ended April 30, 2022.

Animoca Brands owns blockchain game companies including The Sandbox, Gamee, nWay, Blowfish Studios, Grease Monkey Games, REVV Motorsport, TOWER, Quidd, Lympo, and Forj (formerly Bondly), in addition to blockchain service revenue arising from portfolio investments and partnerships.

Bookings include token sales, NFT sales including secondary sales, and other non-blockchain activities. Other income includes gains/losses of investments and digital assets holdings. The company has a cash balance of $98 million and $211 million worth of digital asset holdings including USDC, USDT, BUSD, ETH

and BTC as of the end of April.

Other digital asset holdings include third-party tokens of $659 million. And it has digital asset reserves of $4.2 billion — which are not reflected in the company’s balance sheet. These reserves include the Animoca Brands tokens SAND, UMAD, QUIDD, PRIMATE, REVV, TOWER, GMEE, and others.

In terms of recent business highlights, the company acquired Grease Monkey Games, Darewise, Eden Games, Notre Game, and Be Media to strengthen and expand gaming and Web3 capabilities; and it acquired a notable educational technology company to be announced soon.

Animoca Brands also established new joint ventures including AniCube with Cube Entertainment, MetaHollywood with Planet Hollywood, and OneFootball Labs with OneFootball. It partnered with Yuga Labs on the Otherside project, the metaverse game of the Bored Apes Yacht Club.

Animoca Brands acquired The Sandbox developer Pixowl for $4.875 million.

It also minted NFTs that will enable owners to participate in building Otherside and claim plots of virtual land in it once it publicly launches, setting set the record for the largest NFT mint ever conducted.

The company partnered with ApeCoin DAO and launched ApeCoin (APE), launched the PRIMATE Token, which is the play-to-earn token of the company’s mobile game Benji Bananas and is connected to the ApeCoin ecosystem.

In addition, Phantom Galaxies, developed by subsidiary Blowfish Studios, closed its Planets private sale at $19.3 million and began its Planets public sale. And Animoca Brands expanded its presence in Japan through the establishment of strategic subsidiary Animoca Brands Japan with seed round of $10 million.

The Company continues to work towards completion of its outstanding financial reporting

requirements.