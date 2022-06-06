Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Annapurna Interactive announced who’s going to lead its new internal development studio. According to the company, Solar Ash director Chelsea Hash will helm the studio.

In addition to Hash, Annapurna has also hired technical director Brett Lajzer, senior producer Evan Hembacher, art director Cosimo Galluzzi and environment artist Nate Grove. The studio and its new personnel are working on an undisclosed project.

Hash said in a statement, “We’ve worked closely with the people at Annapurna Interactive for years and this was an exciting next step for us to be able to integrate with the team. We are working toward a special new experience and look forward to revealing more details.”

Annapurna is typically a publishing company that works with indie developers — for example, Solar Ash is one of its published titles. In addition to Solar Ash, Hash worked on Annapurna’s first published game: What Remains of Edith Finch.