Electronic Arts announced it will be holding ALGS Championship 2022 for Apex Legends battle royale fans in Raleigh, North Carolina.

July 7 through July 10, the Apex Legends tournament will welcome a live audience for the first time. After a rough couple of years, fans will finally be able to see their favorite teams in person.

“Bringing ALGS to the PNC Arena is a major milestone for the Apex brand and indicative of the title’s continued growth in the competitive scene,” said John Nelson, senior director and commissioner for Apex Legends Esports at EA, in a statement. “The ALGS Championship is a true celebration of fandom, and we’re looking forward to delivering the first-ever live ALGS Championship experience for our community of players and the residents of Raleigh.”

Coming off of an impressive May split, which garnered 539,000 AMA (average minute audience), Apex Legends continues to grow. The 700,000-square-feet PNC Arena will play host to 40 different squads from around the world. Players will be competing for a share of the $2 million prize pool as well as the tournament trophy.

“We are excited to work with Electronic Arts to stage their first Apex Legends Global Series Championship to a live audience,” said Don Waddell, PNC Arena and Carolina Hurricanes President. “We proudly present a variety of sports and entertainment events at PNC Arena, and we are looking forward to hosting our first-ever major esports competition. The ALGS Championship will allow us the opportunity to further solidify Greater Raleigh and PNC Arena as a global esports and entertainment destination.”

Live pretty far away from North Carolina? No problem! Fans who can’t afford the trip can still watch all the action live. Those watching at home can look forward to a cutting-edge video production with twitch drops, exclusive content, and more.

Tickets are available now for sale over here, and you can learn more about the ALGS on their official site.