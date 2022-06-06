Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Apple announced its Metal 3 application programming interface for low-level graphics will improve gaming on the Mac.

Apple also announced that Resident Evil Village will becoming to the Mac, taking advantage of the new Metal 3 features. No Man’s Sky will also be coming to the Mac later this year and it will also use Metal 3.

It has new features like MetalFX upscaling and temporal antialiasing to take advantage of new features of Apple’s M2 processor. Apple said that its consistent Apple silicon across its product line will help game developers target the biggest market.

You’ll be able to use your Game Center profile to find friends to play with, and now you can see the activity of friends, like when they beat your high scores. Share Play also makes it simple to join and play a game with another friend. That will come to iOS 16 and MacOS later this year.

Hmm. I wonder if Fortnite will take advantage of this? Never mind.

Apple announced the news at its online Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event today.