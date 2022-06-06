Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Fitchin has launched a Web3 gaming platform that combines cryptocurrency, blockchain games, and esports.

A digital esports ecosystem powered by blockchain, Fitchin said it enables its community to compete in tournaments, obtain members-only access to community hubs from top esports teams, purchase limited-edition non-fungible token (NFT) collections, and participate in exclusive events and experiences.

Playes will be able to earn rewards for milestones and contributions. The platform’s “play-to-earn” gaming economy provides a one-stop-shop for connecting and servicing the global esports community, the company said.

Fitchin’s leaders, including CEO Santiago Portela, come from sports, gaming, crypto, finance and media.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

“Fitchin is the partner of choice for professional esports teams and content creators that want to grow their fan base through value-add experiences, while also generating new revenue streams,” said Portela, in a statement.

Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, a gamer and streamer professional soccer player, is the main brand ambassador and lead adviser. He is the CEO of KRÜ Esports. Additional partnerships and strategic advisory roles will be announced later this year.

“Fitchin is opening the gateway to onboard millions of gamers into the crypto world, and it will shape the future of how esports teams interact with their communities in Web3,” said Agüero in a statement. “Its platform helps teams grow a more loyal fan base and monetize engagement, while giving gamers everything they want in one place: exciting competitions, social interactions with pro players, NFT collectibles, and more.”

The Fitchin ecosystem will offer a four-pronged user experience:

A gamified tournament platform where gamers can play, join global leagues, compete in tournaments representing their esports communities, and earn badges, XP points and P2E rewards.

Community hubs where gamers can connect with their favorite teams and streamer communities and access exclusive member-only benefits and experiences. These perks include voting rights, private chats, exclusive events and competitions, limited collections and more.

An esports digital marketplace, where gamers can buy membership passes, NFT collections, purchase tickets to events and get merchandise from teams and content creators.

Fitchin Metaworld, a metaverse playground for the community to have its own clubhouse, showcase its achievements, mingle and compete inside this new digital frontier.

Fitchin will be hosting several tournaments following its launch. The company has about 30 people and it will be announcing its funding detailslater. The company was founded in January after a discussion between Aguero and Portela. During these discussions, Fitchin founders identified a pressing need for a platform that allows teams and content creators to connect more intimately with their communities, and that also generates new revenue streams in ways that leverage the power of Web3.