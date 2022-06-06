Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Niantic’s Pokémon Go mobile game has surpassed $6 billion in global lifetime player spending from the App Store and Google Play, according to market researcher Sensor Tower.

Sensor Tower said the title has generated on average $1 billion per year since its launch in July 2016. The game was the No. 7 revenue generating mobile title worldwide in 2021, accumulating $1.3 billion.

In Q1 2022, the title ranked as the No. 11 top grossing mobile game worldwide, picking up $198.2 million.

During the same quarter, player spending was down by close to 45% year-over-year. The wider mobile games market also saw a decrease in revenue during this period of approximately 6% from a year ago.

The game remained by far the top grossing geolocation AR title in the world during the last quarter, with Dragon Quest Walk from Square Enix generating $90.4 million, while Jurassic World Alive from Ludia racked up $7.2 million, Sensor Tower said.

Meanwhile, Niantic continues to drive on live events to keep players coming back. Today, Niantic announced details for the Pokémon TCG Crossover Event taking place from Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

To celebrate the new Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO expansion available for purchase soon, this event will feature Pokémon debuts, Ditto transformations, and more.



Niantic also announced details for the Ultra Adventure Week event with additional bonuses taking place from Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Players can get a variety of bonuses and rewards by playing during the dates of the event.

And last weekend, Niantic kicked off the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 with a global event. Players could engage in global challenges and catch an abundance of Pokémon. The company said it will hold live events in Seattle, Berlin, and Sapporo.