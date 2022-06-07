Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

After an embarrassingly long wait, Electronic Arts and the Battlefield team will launch the first season of post-launch content for Battlefield 2042 on Thursday.

EA announced that Battlefield 2042 – Season 1: Zero Hour will debut on June 9 on all supported platforms, with a new map with vertical thrills, a new specialist, as well as tactical additions to the player’s arsenal of weapons and gadgets.

The developers chose to delay the launch of Season 1 until they could squash most of the game’s well-publicized bugs. Battlefield 2042 from EA’s DICE studio and other supporting teams debuted in October after an arduous remote development process. Players like me quickly found the game was broken, with problems like parachuting into a watery sea below the level of the ground.

EA pledged to dedicate its resources to stamping out the bugs rather than rush out seasonal content. The good thing? The new map looks pretty exciting, as you can see from the trailer.

Now, the core content additions are freely available to all players as part of Battlefield 2042’s new Battle Pass. Additional cosmetic items — including legendary skins and melee takedowns — are earnable through a Premium version of the Battle Pass.

In Zero Hour, players can head to the Canadian Rockies and traverse the vertical terrain in the new Exposure map. Ground-to-air combat, as well as tight infantry fights, await within caves and among mountain ridges. Exposure will be available in All-Out Warfare and Portal when Season 1 launches.

This new season introduces Ewelina Lis, Battlefield 2042’s newest Specialist, a renowned vehicle-killer exceptionally skilled at tracking down and destroying armored land vehicles and aircrafts. Lis’ rocket launcher, which fires remote-controlled missiles for pinpoint accuracy, and the valuable-intel providing Armor Hunter trait make her a deadly foe to any vehicle on the ground or in the sky.

Zero Hour also adds new vehicles and items to collect. You can pilot the new RAH-68 Huron and YG-99 Hannibal Gunships, equipped with radar deflection and advanced defensive capabilities. Choose from regular, light, heavy, and explosive ammo with the Ghostmaker R10 Crossbow and adapt to different combat situations.

And you can take out enemies from afar in All-Out Warfare with the BSV-M Marksman Rifle, ideal for mid-range combat. Lastly, use the new Smoke Grenade Launcher in both offensive and defensive situations to open up new windows of opportunity and lay down extra cover for your squad..

EA said that Zero Hour brings with it a continuation of fixes across patches since Battlefield 2042’s launch, targeting stability, gameplay balance, gunplay, vehicle handling, performance and more — as outlined, alongside the pillars of our long-term support, in the recent Development Update. Battlefield Portal players will see the return of some iconic vehicles and experiences. Creators can look forward to a new game mode preset and expanded rules editor functionality.