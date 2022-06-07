Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

The TikTok video streaming service is launching its own animated avatars today so people can express their personalities.

In doing so, it’s following in the footsteps of competitors such as Facebook/Meta and Snap. Available globally, TikTok Avatars is a new way for people to express themselves and create content on TikTok, opening doors to new and dynamic content. It feels like a step toward multiplayer gaming, where avatars are very popular, as well as the metaverse.

Users will be able to select from a variety of preferences within the app, from hairstyles to accessories, to create an avatar that reflects a unique look and personality. Once customized, users can record videos as their avatars.

TikTok said it created TikTok Avatars for everybody and worked to make sure the experience is as inclusive as possible. It will continue to improve and innovate to make sure the experience is representative of everyone on TikTok and will continue to listen to the community for feedback at every step of the development.

The company said it is building spaces across TikTok for virtual self expression and exploring ways people can connect and create across our global community and it’s looking forward to seeing how the community will use avatars to express creativity.