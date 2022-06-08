Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Playable Worlds today announced new hires for its cloud-native MMO project. The company hired veteran developer Gordon Walton as executive producer and chief product officer. It also hired Omar Abdelwahed as VP of engineering.

Walton has previously worked on several MMO development teams, having worked at Konami, Origin, Maxis, Sony Online Entertainment, and BioWare. Abdelwahed has worked on engineering teams with Ubisoft, 2K, East Side Games, and Playstudios.

Playable Worlds is still mum on details about their new MMO, but so far studio founders Raph Koster and Eric Goldberg have said that it will have a living world with a player-driven economy.

Walton told GamesBeat in an interview that Koster and Goldberg are his friends of long-standing, and he also felt the project showed great promise. “For me, it’s a great opportunity to work with some old friends and colleagues . . . I love the team. I love the fact that we have a very experienced team that’s actually working on something that — we hope — is ground-breaking. You never know until you know. I don’t want to be too presumptuous, but I think we are working on something that I’m excited about the opportunity for it to maybe change the gaming world just a little bit. That’s what draws me into most of the things I get into.”