One of the first reveals at the Summer Game Fest was Aliens: Dark Descent, a new release based on H.R. Giger’s sinister creatures. It’s set to launch sometime in 2023.
The cinematic trailer only showed a hint of gameplay, but it appears to be a top-down game, similar to XCOM — a departure from the previous Alien: Isolation. According to the trailer, the game is set on Tantalus base, which is overrun with the xenomorphs. There also appeared to be some kind of humanoid enemy early in the trailer.
Aliens: Dark Descent is launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.
