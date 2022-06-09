Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Out of the Blue and Raw Fury showed off American Arcadia, a new puzzle-platformer game set in the future.

The companies made the announcement at the Summer Game Fest today. It’s about a character who tries to escape from a televised utopia.



Arcadia has a 1970s retro-futuristic metropolis where all its citizens enjoy a life of luxury and comfort. They’re unaware that they’re being broadcast live 24/7, like in The Truman Show. It’s the most-watched reality show on the planet. And if the ratings drop, you’re dead. Out of the Blue is based in Madrid.

“Trevor is just an average person living a mundane life, enjoying his daily routine and the small little things that make him happy,” said Tatiana Delgado, creative director at Out of the Blue, in a statement. “In the real world that wouldn’t be a problem, but in Arcadia, not being popular enough means trouble. But he’s found help from a mysterious voice promising to guide him through American Arcadia’s backstage to his freedom. Is this offer real, or merely a gimmick to raise audience ratings?”

American Arcadia is presented as a ’70s documentary. You can control two characters with completely distinct play styles: one a 2.5D side-scroller with challenging platforming action, breathtaking chases, stealth and puzzles, the other a full 3D first-person game with hacking, exploration, stealth elements and puzzles.

Voice talent includes Yuri Lowenthal (Spider-Man, Prince of Persia, Call of the Sea), Krizia Bajos (Cyberpunk 2077, League of Legends) and Cissy Jones (Firewatch, Life is Strange, Call of the Sea).

American Arcadia is part of this year’s Tribeca Games Festival, running until June 19.