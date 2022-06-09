Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Inner Sloth, Schell Games, and Robot Teddy, revealed the new trailer for Among Us VR. The adaptation of the popular multiplayer title will have several of the same features with which players are familiar, and it will launch sometime during the 2022 holiday season.

The developers revealed the new trailer for the game at the UploadVR showcase. Victoria Tran, community director of Inner Sloth, said in a statement, “Whether it’s the ability for Crewmates to high-five each other in-game to interacting with tasks around the Skeld, Among Us VR builds upon the features in the original game in all the right ways. We can’t wait for the community to experience it!”

Among Us VR will have the Skeld II map, hats for customization, as well as proximity chat and quickchat. The game’s core tasks have been rebuilt with VR in mind, as have sabotages, reports, and emergency meetings.

The game also comes with nausea-mitigating comfort options for those with motion sickness, as well as one- and two-handed motion options. The developers have localized it in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.