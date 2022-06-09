Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Vindex’s Belong Gaming Arenas are announcing an expanded collaboration with Omen, HP’s gaming focused brand. The new, beefed up team up is going to power a nationwide series of competitive gaming programming. The original partnership between Belong and Omen focused on supporting grassroots esports in local communities.

Omen’s part of the embiggened partnership is outfitting Belong’s ever-growing network of U.S. based gaming centers with top-of-the-line PCs. In return, Omen is the title sponsor of Belong’s tournament series, Arena Clash, and Arena Cup. Arena Clash and Arena Cup are Belong’s seasonal competitions which pit players from both America and the United Kingdom against each other.

The collaboration also gives Omen digital integrations across the Belong platform. These new integrations will compliment Omen’s physical footprint across millions of gamers.

This expanded relationship marks an increased commitment to affording all gamers access to high-end hardware and premier esports experiences. It also highlights the two companies’ original commitment in supporting grassroots, recreational, and competitive gaming opportunities across the country.

Consistent hardware is a good thing

I remember playing games semi-competitively back in the day. One of the biggest hangups in the PC sphere was that my computer kind of sucked. The higher you climb in any competitive scene the more you start to notice the issues created by having sluggish hardware.

Omen kitting out Belong’s arenas solves the problem. Having relatively standard hardware means that the experience while playing is mostly the same for everybody. That hardware being high end means gamers get to learn in the same environment as professional esports players.

Belong’s whole business hearkens back to the days of arcades, youth centers, and LAN centers. Except now, at least in more than 30 locations, nobody has to fight over who gets the ‘good’ PC.