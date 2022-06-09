Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

The new game studio Fallen Leaf Studios showed off a new game dubbed Fort Solis starring Troy Baker and Roger Clark.

The company made the announcement at the Summer Game Fest today. It’s kind of like a Dead Space-inspired science fiction game with a ton of horror. I thought it was a demo for the new Electronic Arts’ reboot of Dead Space. It’s one of those gritty shooter games where you have to blow up and shoot and dismember bad aliens before they get you.

Clark is famous as Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2, while Baker is famous as Joel in The Last of Us.

But this is a brand new title, and it is keeping up with the science fiction horror shooter theme of the show.