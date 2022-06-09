Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

The cinematic platformer Flashback is getting a sequel, as revealed on the Summer Game Fest. It is coming out this winter for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

The first Flashback came out 30 years ago in 1992. It is a sidescroller that focuses on set-pieces and deliberate actions, similar to classics like Prince of Persia and Another World.

Flashback 2 looks to have both 2D and 3D sections.