Striking Distance Studios showed both a new trailer and actual gameplay for The Callisto Protocol.

Glen Schofield, CEO of Striking Distance, thanked his team and show creator Geoff Keighley on stage at the Summer Game Fest.

He showed off a new weapon dubbed The Grip, which grabs enemies and shoves them into things like big fans. You have a very Dead Space-like cutting tool that you can use like a pistol to cut the legs out of enemies.

The Callisto Protocol

And you can see a lot of exploding heads and other body parts flying with the rest of the weaponry, which includes lead pipes. It’s coming out on December 2.