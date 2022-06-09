Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Epic Games and Coffee Stain Studios announced Goat Simulator 3 during the Summer Game Fest today. It is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Yes, Goat Simulator 3. And you’re not losing it, Goat Simulator 2 doesn’t exist. This sequel will feature four-player co-op, online or offline.

The original Goat Simulator came out in 2014 and became a surprise hit.