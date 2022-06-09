Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

One of the new games announced at the Summer Game Fest is Highwater, from developer Demagog Studios and publisher Rogue Games. An isometric survival game set in a post-apocalyptic world, the game will come out sometime later this year.

The game’s setting seems to take inspiration from Water World, in that it’s set in a world post-climate collapse where the world has been turned into an endless ocean. Players have to survive in the new, extra-moist world.

According to Rogue, the game will feature boat-based exploration and turn-based combat, which will be revealed at some point in the future. The game is also set in the same universe as Demagog’s other games, Golf Club: Wasteland and The Cub.