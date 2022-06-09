Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Sega and Amplitude announced they are adding six new cultures from Latin America to Humankind in the form of the game’s second DLC for the PC version. And come November, the civ-building game will debut on the Xbox and PlayStation game consoles.

The companies made the announcement at the Summer Game Fest today. The PC game will have its Cultures of Latin America DLC pack. It will include six new cultures including Caralans, Nazca, Taíno, Inca, Argentinians, and Cubans.

There will be six new Wonders: Pyramid of the Sun – Teotihuacan, Maracana Stadium, Salar de Uyuni, Salto Angel, Lençóis Maranhenses, and the Atacama Desert. And there will be nine independent peoples and 15 narrative events. The main game will have a major Bolivar patch update.

The console version is now available to pre-order for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Aspyr Media is doing the console ports.

“As big fans of Humankind, we’re ecstatic to partner with Sega and Amplitude to bring this amazing game to new audiences,” said Michael Blair, senior director of business development at Aspyr, in a statement. “With our history in this space, we know that we’ll be able to deliver a deep strategy experience that really shines on consoles.”