Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Bloober Team revealed Layers of Fears during today’s Summer Game Fest.

Made in Unreal Engine 5, the horror game is coming in early 2023 to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This is actually the third game in a series that started in 2016.

Bloober has specialized in horror games like Layers of Fear and The Medium.